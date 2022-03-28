YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 / 04:15 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 28, 2022 / 04:15 PM PDT
Fresno Social Sports is combining your favorite childhood games with the benefits of being an adult, aka adult beverages.
Founder Eric DeJong joined the show to talk about how adults can get active and get social.
Kickball – Spring 2022
Bowling – Spring 2022
Pickleball – Summer 2022
