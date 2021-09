TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - After receiving more than 500 calls regarding mental and behavioral health in 2020, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has put together a team of four deputies that will respond to those calls with mental health clinicians from health and human services leading the way.

“The idea is that the clinician will actually be the first forefront responder. The deputy will step to the background, and that clinician will begin evaluating that person in the field. If there is a criminal act, do we need to arrest them right away, or do we allow the clinician to evaluate what this person was going through at the time?" Boudreaux said.