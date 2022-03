In 2015 Kileen Alvidrez combined her love of gardening and her husband Shane’s woodworking skills and opened Kileen’s Garden Boutique.

Kileen’s Garden Boutique is filled with unique succulent gardens and one-of-a-kind arrangments.

Create custom planters and learn about succulents at Kileen’s Verticle Gardens at 7313 N. Dewolf Ave. in Clovis.

