The International Wedding Festival is right around the corner!
It’s happening Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Double Tree by Hilton at 2233 Ventura Avenue, Fresno, CA. Doors open at 11:00 am.
- Doors open at 11AM and goes until 3PM
- $15 / General Tickets per person
- VIB & VIP Tickets $100 for up to 4 guests
- See the latest bridal & tuxedo fashion trends
- Meet wedding professionals & plan your wedding day
- See live demonstrations on the “iDo Planning” stage and Live Fashion Shows on the Main stage!
Tickets: www.InternationalWeddingFestival.com
The International Wedding Festival offers the best opportunity to plan your perfect day in person, or virtually. At the event, you will find products and services for your wedding, get great ideas from seasoned wedding professionals, and maybe even win some prizes for extra fun!