From Vegas to Turlock, “Piff the Magic Dragon” is bringing new jokes and new tricks, but the same dragon to Turlock on Sep. 22 at 7:30 at the Turlock Theatre.

“Piff the Magic Dragon” is a breakout sensation from “America’s Got Talent” and is now a headlining show at the iconic Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

Tickets to the Turlock performance are available online.