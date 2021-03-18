Phlow and the nation’s top children’s hospitals form a coalition to address medicine shortages

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on may national health probelms.

According to Dr. Kurt Newman, President and CEO of Children’s National Hospital in Washing D.C., one of the most disturbing trends is the critical shortage of essential medicines for children.

The pandemic disrupted supply chains for many essential goods. Medication supply chains were not immune and now there’s a groundswell of support to find a solution to this problem.

Twelve major children’s hospitals have formed the Children’s Hospital Coalition: Powered by PhlowTM. Phlow is a public benefit corporation committed to providing every American with access to affordable, high-quality essential medicines.

This effort will bring together top children’s hospitals, in collaboration with Phlow, to provide certainty in availability and access for key medicines necessary to sustain life and conquer the disease.