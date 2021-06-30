Pete Santellano is Fresno’s Youth Leader of the Year and his boxers need your help to get to nationals

Pete Santellano is a retired narcotics detective with 40 years of service. After just one year of retirement, he took over the Police Activities League Boxing Program for at-risk youth.  

Santellano brought the program to a whole new level.  

He took kids to national competitions, kept them out of trouble, and completely changed the trajectories of some of his boxers’ lives. 

Even when the grant money for the program ran out, Santellano kept the program going with his own time and money, but he said he couldn’t have done it without gyms like Aleman’s Boxing in Fresno.  

Frank Aleman is a boxing coach and a boxer himself. When the PAL boxing gym burned down in 2019, Aleman took in the PAL boxers and started coaching them himself.  

Aleman is now headed to Lubbock, TX with 15 boxers to compete in the National Junior Olympics July 6-18.  

From hotels to food to travel, Aleman foots a lot of the bill himself, so the gym is fundraising for the tournament. Click here to donate!  

