Pennies for Pets helps the valley’s no-kill shelter united pets and people

Pennies for Pets is the Valley Animal Center’s month long fundraiser.

The event raises money for the organization to help them with the cost of caring for the animals they house and uniting pets with people.

Their goal this year is $50,000!

People can donate at on Instagram, Facebook or by texting the code “P4P” to 559-354-3636.

Valley Animal Center is also re-introducing Paws for Pets. For only a $1 minimum donation, individuals will receive a paw imprint to print or sign their names on and we will proudly display the paw at our Grand Lobby near our Administration Office.

The paw imprints were inspired by Mickey’s paws, a long tern resident of the Valley Animal Center. The center had to say goodbye to Mickey becuase od suspected cancer.

Donating to the Valley Animal Center people can help control the valley’s stray animal population and connect people to loving pets.