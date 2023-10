New Beginnings is hosting its third annual Woofstock vendor and food truck fair Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Woofstock is New Beginnings’ biggest fundraiser of the year. The free event features a raffle with luxury prizes and a gift basket auction.

For more information visit newbeginningsforanimalsmerced.org.