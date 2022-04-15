Paul Gilman is a firefighter and owns and runs a sober living home, but to really know a man you have to listen to his children. Paul’s daughter Delaney Gilman send in his nomination.

“He is a firefighter for Clovis and owns/runs a sober living home. He has been a close to perfect example of how to serve others and put them first. He has a servant’s heart and always puts others first! He even won firefighter of the year in 2020 for helping a victim during a mall shooting,” Delaney wrote.

Paul’s dedication to his family and his community is why he’s this month’s Heroes Matter winner!