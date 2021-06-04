Parents tell their stories of loss during the opioid crisis in the documentary Don’t Hide the Scars

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parents and Addicts in Need, or PAIN, is a local organization committed to battling addiction and the opioid crisis here in the central valley.  

PAIN annouced their newest project right here on Central Valley Today.  

It’s called the “Don’t Hide the Scars Project”, a documentary telling some of the most compelling and heartwrenching stories to come out of the opioid crisis.  

Pamela Smith and Elaine Hudson are two mothers whose children fell victim to the opioid crisis. Both of their sons died from accidental overdoses. They’re sharing their stories in the documentary and join us on CVT today.  

To donate to the documantary visit @gotpainusa on Facebook

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com