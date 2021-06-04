Parents tell their stories of loss during the opioid crisis in the documentary Don’t Hide the Scars

Parents and Addicts in Need, or PAIN, is a local organization committed to battling addiction and the opioid crisis here in the central valley.

PAIN annouced their newest project right here on Central Valley Today.

It’s called the “Don’t Hide the Scars Project”, a documentary telling some of the most compelling and heartwrenching stories to come out of the opioid crisis.

Pamela Smith and Elaine Hudson are two mothers whose children fell victim to the opioid crisis. Both of their sons died from accidental overdoses. They’re sharing their stories in the documentary and join us on CVT today.

To donate to the documantary visit @gotpainusa on Facebook.