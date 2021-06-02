Paint the town rainbow! Fresno Rainbow Pride is hosting a drive-through parade

Fresno Rainbow Pride is hosting a drive-through Pride parade Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Fresno City College.
Jeffery Robinson, CEO of Fresno Rainbow Pride, said all of their sponsors and non-profit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community are encouraged to decorate a booth, get decked out in Pride attire, and hand out swag bags and informational packets to the attendees as they drive by.
There will also be a COVID vaccine clinic where attendees can get a COVID-19 vaccine while they sit in their cars.
This event is free to all attendees.
