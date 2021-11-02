PAIN’s documentary “Don’t Hide the Scars” explores tragic, local stories from the opioid crisis and premieres Thursday

The full-length documentary “Don’t Hide the Scars Project” is premiering Thursday at Maya Cinema Fresno 16.

The film, produced by Parents and Addicts in Need (PAIN), explores the local stories coming out of the opioid crisis. It features mothers who’ve lost children to overdoses, people in recovery, and local leaders.

The Thursday premiere is sold out, but a second showing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Maya Cinemas Fresno 16 at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are available EventBrite.com.

PAIN is dedicated to helping local families dealing with addiction. They provide support groups, resources, and community outreach. To get in touch call 559-579-1551.

