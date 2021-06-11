PAIN offers free NARCAN and training at BIG Hat Days

Parents and Addicts in Need is an addiction recovery resource for addicts and their families. This weekend the non-profit has a goal to get NARCAN into the hands of 300 people and train them how to use it.

NARCAN is used in emergency situations to treat narcotic overdoses.

PAIN Executive Director Darren Redmond said they will have a booth set up at BIG hat days with nothing but a red table cloth to signify how exposed people are when they’re overdosing and dying alone.

PAIN’S BIG Hat Day’s booth will aith all other non-profit vendors between 3rd and 4th on Pollasky.