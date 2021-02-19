PAIN notices trends in marijuana and how youth are getting drugs today

Flindt Anderson, founded PAIN, Parents and Addicts in Need, in 2009. He’s been on his own recovery journey for decades and he’s on a mission to communicate the truth about drug abuse and make people aware of what is happening with loved ones in our own communities.

Anderson is noticing some disturbing trends in the world of drugs and addiction, particularly with young people.

According to Anderson more and more street grade marijuana is laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly upon the first dose. He’s also noticing more teens turning to the internet and social media for Xanax and opioids on demand.

“Their parents have no idea,” Anderson said.

PAIN is always available for anyone who needs recovery and addiction resources.

To continue the conversation about addiction in the central valley Anderson started the podcast Don’t Hide the Scars. The podcast discusses trends, topics and challenges in drug and alcohol addiction and recovery from leading experts in the field.

On Monday Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp will join Anderson on Don’t hide the Scars to discuss what Homeland Security is doing with Fresno PD to compact addiction in the valley.