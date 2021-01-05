PAIN is continuing the dialogue about addiction with their podcast Don’t Hide the Scars

As we enter a new year full of hope and ambition, there are still difficult circumstances that can exacerbate life’s challenges.

Isolation from the stay-at-home orders can be especially difficult for people and families dealing with addiction.

PAIN, Parents and Addicts In Need, has been helping combat addiction in the Central Valley since 2009. The non-profit group provides family support, group meetings, speaking events and other services for families and individuals on their road to sobriety.

Just before the pandemic PAIN started a podcast to continue the dialogue and conversation around addiction and the opioid epidemic, which has been arguably overshadowed by the 2020 Coronavirus Health Crisis. The podcast is called Don’t Hide the Scars. It’s available on iHeart Radio and Spotify.

Executive Director Darren Redmond said the show has helped people even outside the Central Valley. It’s created a cathartic outlet for personal reflection and education.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug addiction, please contact PAIN at 559.579.1551 or pain@gotpainusa.org