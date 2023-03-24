With the advent of things like door dash, uber eats and grub hub our next great meal is right at our fingertips. But at what expense to the restaurant?

Some third-party food delivery platforms can charge up to 30% on every order. When margins are already razor thin, that 30% can add up.

Orderslip is the local business helping to cut out these additional costs to help small local restaurants make more money but building custom mobile apps for mobile ordering and delivery.

Carlos Jackson and Hannah Vick from OrdrSlip joined the show with how their business operated and tested out one of their apps.