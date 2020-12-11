Ooey Gooey Bars from Stafford’s Chocolates are a holiday must-have

The Stafford Family chocolate and candy shops have been whipping up chocolate concoctions and sweet treats at their three locations for nearly 30 years.

Pick up a box of Polkagris, traditional Sweedish candy, at the Sweetish Candy Shop in Solvang. Try some vegan, artisan chocolates from Mama Ganache in San Luis Obispo, or treat yourself to an Ooey Gooey Bar from Stafford’s Chocolates in Porterville.

Owner Rob Taylor gave Central Valley Today a behind-the-scenes look at how they make their Ooey-Gooey bars – which passed the on-air taste test!

The three locations are offering virtual gift cards this year.

Stafford’s Chocolates is offering curbside pickup and delivery within the Porterville area, Monday – Friday during business hours 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.