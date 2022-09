The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is hosting, in partnership with the California 9/11 Memorial, “The One Voice Spirit of 9/12 Candlelight Vigil and Student Awards.”

The student awards start at 7 p.m., followed by the candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.

The event takes place at the California 9/11 Memorial, located at 3500 Pelco Way.

Dr. Lisa Benham-Lewis, i3 Project Director and 9/11 Team Member from the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools tells us more.