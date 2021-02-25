Omni Family Health can help with addiction

Omni Family Health provides quality healthcare services throughout Kern, Kings, Tulare, and Fresno counties. Getting proper care is especially important with covid concerns ongoing.

The coronavirus is impacting communities in so many ways. Thousands of Californians are finding themselves battling the virus and addiction.

Dr. Grace Tidwell is the associate medical director at Omni Family Health and Omni’s medication treatment for addiction program.

She said there has been a rise in overdose deaths since the beginning of the pandemic coming off a year when fentanyl and opioids created an epidemic of their own.