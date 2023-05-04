She may not be leaving competitors in her shadow around a track anymore, but Olympian Allyson Felix is definitely still running. From advocacy campaigns to fundraising initiatives to her own lifestyle and footwear company, Saysh, Felix remains hard to catch.

But what’s the one thing she struggles to keep up with? The creative and entrepreneurial whims of her daughter, Camryn, can have Alyson outmanned and running behind, just like parents everywhere.

In honor of National Small Business Day (May 10), Felix is teaming up with HP to offer some encouragement and tips to anyone dedicated to supporting the (small) Small Business Owners in their own homes. As summer approaches and little entrepreneurs start dreaming up ways to spend time and make money, parents can plan ahead to be their child’s first business partner with a few simple steps.