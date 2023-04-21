In 1915, during WWI, the Armenian people suffered one of the world’s largest genocides.

It’s estimated one million people lost their lives and their identity to mass murder and ethnic cleansing. Even then, more than 100 years ago, Fresno’s Armenian community was a strong one. That strength continues today with the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee.

The committee is committed to commemorating this history and remembering the saints and survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

The Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Program will take place at California State University, Fresno (5241 N. Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93740) Monday, April 24. The community is invited to lay flowers at the Armenian Genocide Monument (end of the Rose Garden, in between the Satellite Student Union and Peters Business Building) before the program formally begins.

The event will commence at 5:00 pm with the presentations of the flags. It will include a religious and civic service including musical performances and a statement by President Jimenez-Sandoval.

Visit agcfresno.org, the AGC Fresno Facebook page, and Instagram page for more information.