Not All Heroes Wear Capes is happening tomorrow

Fuego FC, the Fresno Grizzlies, and Capelli Sport are proud to announce a special night in bringing

the soccer and baseball communities together to rally around children battling cancer.

“The Central Valley community is one that wraps its arms around people and one that supports each other.

The Fuego and the Grizzlies have long been partners in uplifting the community and we are excited to create

an epic night for these little heroes who are undergoing cancer treatment. These little guys are warriors and

deserve to have the community behind them,” said Chris Wilson, Fuego FC president.

The idea was born when Andrea Andrade, former Miss Fresno and cancer fighter, decided to pass out Easter

baskets to children undergoing cancer therapy. The Fuego quickly jumped to support by sending out Fuego the

Fox, Fuego’s mascot, to support Andrea in her quest to brighten these children’s holiday. During the deliveries, Andrea discovered that a few of the children dress up as superheroes during their chemotherapy treatments.

“When I saw these kids so happy and joyful and dressed up as heroes it moved me. As a patient myself, I can

barely function after chemo, and these kids were so full of life and truly represent what it means to be a hero!

It made me want to do more for them and I knew it would be incredible to get them all together for an

amazing night with our local sports teams,” stated Andrade.

The dream was born and “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” became a reality. The night is focused on

combining the soccer and baseball experience into one. These children, their families, Fuego, and Grizzlies fans

will march into the stadium hoisting flags and beating drums cheering on the Grizzlies. Following the

conclusion of the game these little heroes, who will all be wearing their superhero outfits, will get to go onto

the field and start the fireworks for the fans with their superhero powers. “It’s an honor to be able to host

these young heroes who are battling cancer. There couldn’t be a better cause to support and we’re so happy to be able to partner with an amazing group like the Fuego. Soccer fans are part of the Chukchansi Park culture and it’ll be great to have them back in their section like old times,” said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies.

Capelli Sport is the proud uniform, apparel, and equipment partner of Fuego FC and will be donating soccer

gear to each of the little heroes so they go home fully decked out in soccer gear. “Fuego and the Grizzlies are truly making an impact in their community and we couldn’t be more proud to be able to support these heroes in the community,” said Jared Harris of Capelli Sport.

“If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference in someone’s life, the time is now. Just come out and show support for these little heroes who are battling need nothing more than your time and smile. Help give them whatever motivation you can to fight this incredible battle against cancer!” states Andrade.

Tickets are $10 to sit with the heroes and cheer on an amazing night of baseball, soccer chants, and fireworks!

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/fresno/tickets/fuegoheroes