No reservations needed; Kids Park is open in River Park

Kids Park is an hourly child care facility with certified experts and state licensing.
No reservations are needed to drop the kids off for a few hours at their River Park location, 8485 N Fresno St # 101, Fresno.
Kids Park even helps with distance learning and has a dedicated area for kids to learn and do school work.
Kids Park accepts kids 2-12 and offers something fun and different every day for the kids.
