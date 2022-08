New Wave Comic Con happening Saturday at the Wyndham in Visalia.

Everything gets started Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 am and ends Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm.

Get your raffle tickets now for a chance to Win 2 World Series tickets.

Tickets are $20 a piece at Big Baller Auctions in Visalia or Call Teresa at 424-332-7101 to get your tickets today!!! You do not have to be present to WIN!!!!