New tools for business owners to succeed in 2022

Running a business is challenging, but with the right tools and guidance, entrepreneurs can succeed and prosper during these difficult times.

It’s estimated that more than 17 million new small businesses will be formed in 2022, creating stress, anxiety, and the critical need to know about everything from payroll to taxes, finance, and many other problems. 

Sherry Walling, PhD., creator of the popular ZenFounder podcast and best-selling author of “The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Keeping Your Sh*t Together: How to Run Your Business Without Letting it Run You,” joined the show to tell us about her new partnership with Intuit Quickbooks and their new campaign focused spotlighting and helping “early start” businesses succeed.

