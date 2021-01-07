New Perceptions North is here for people ready to take control of their addiction

As we enter the new year some people may be ready for small changes to improve their lives while others might be ready for drastic ones.  

For people ready to deal with their addiction Flindt Andersen of New Perceptions North is here for you 24 hours a day.  

Andersen and his business partner, Thelma Wilson, opened New Perceptions North in Hanford as an extension of their full continuum of care for people with addictions.  

Their facilities are licensed by the state of California and offer a clean and caring environment.  

“I truly believe that not only in Fresno, but in California and the rest of the county, that we need to revamp the treatment industry,” Andersen said.  

Andersen has been working to create lasting solutions and care for people with addictions in the Central Valley since 2008, and he has 20 years of sobriety himself.  

If you or a loved one needs help with addiction please call New Perceptions North at (559) 388-8273 or visit their website.  

