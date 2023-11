Spirit Made Cakes is hosting its grand opening on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the first 100 customers will receive a free cupcake with purchase.

The French and Armenian-inspired bakery is the passion project of Vartine Garabet. A mother, a pastor’s wife and self-taught, certified cake decorator.

At her bakery Garabet makes specialty pastries, custom cakes, smoothies, Armenian coffee, gourmet sandwiches and more.

Spirit Made Cakes is located at 1345 N Willow Ave. in Clovis.