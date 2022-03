The Rose, a refined American and Creole restaurant, will open in Downtown Fresno just in time for the next Arthop.

Newly engaged couple and owner/general manager team Mysti Dailey and Peter Netzley joined the show to talk about their grand opening.

The Rose’s Grand Opening weekend is March 3rd 4th and 5th

Lunch and Dinner Service Thursday Friday Saturday (dinner only)

Evening Live Entertainment, DJs, Events, Dance Lessons