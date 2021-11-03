Never sit through awkward silence again with Table Topics

TableTopics, the Friendship edition, includes a set of conversation starter question cards that spark exciting convos between friends. Perfect for gathering friends together and learning more about each other this holiday season or a unique gift for parties and celebrations.

The questions in this pack are meant to celebrate friendships, appreciate connections and remind friends of all the things that made them “besties” in the first place. Tips and quotes are also included, like how to make good friendships, how to keep them, and how to strengthen them.