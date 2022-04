Just in time for Earth Day, McClane High seniors will get a valuable lesson in water conservation and sustainability. They’ll get their hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers, plants, and trees and learn to install their own drip irrigation system.

Netafim USA, headquartered in Fresno, is donating all the irrigation products, and all the plants and flowers. 20 Netafim employees are volunteering and will be working alongside the students and teachers.