Just in time for summer, Netafim USA and the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley revamped the house’s garden spaces with fresh plants and flowers and an all-new drip irrigation system.

Netafim USA brought dozens of volunteers and got their hands dirty planting beautiful blooms that will be a breeze to take care of thanks to Netafim’s efficient drip irrigation technology.

The Peace Garden at the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley is a quiet space for families to decompress and reflect while their child is in the hospital, and on the front rotunda and backyard. That’s where we met the Alvarez family who’s been staying at the house for two months while their new baby twins receive care at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Lizzy and Eric Alvarez were so grateful to have a place to stay and a place to reflect at the Ronald McDonald House Central Valley.