Los Angeles has been ripped apart after a sink hold drags people and buildings into a curious and dangerous land in NBC’s hit show La Brea.

La Brea is back for season two, which premieres on KSEE24 Tuesday at 9:00 pm.

Chiké Okonkwo, who plays Ty, and Jon Seda, who plays Dr. Sam, joined Central Valley Today with what this season has to offer and how they prepare for a show with so much running!