July 31 is National Mutt Day!

Valley Animal Center joined the show with Happy, a 1-year-old terrier mix to celebrate.

Happy was brought to the Valley Animal Center as a surrender. His previous owner didn’t feel they could take care of him and give him the time and attention he deserved.

Happy can be very nervous at first but warms up fairly quickly. He does good on leash and walks and loves enjoying the outside. He gets along with small dogs. He loves treats and toys. His perfect home would be in a quieter home with children over 6 years old because their energy might be too much for him.