Thursday is National Cafe au Lait Day – the little cousin of International Coffee Day.



Cafe au Lait is coffee with steamed or hot milk, not to be confused with a latte, which is espresso and steamed milk.

On Central Valley Today we celebrated with Onyx Coffee Lab.

Onyx coffee lab specializes in small-batch coffee focusing on the discerning palate of coffee aficionados.

Onyx coffee lab believes in transparency and excellence in everything they do to get the best cup of coffee possible. Each ethically-traded coffee is accompanied by its pricing and trade data, meaning you can see what the brand paid for it, what it scored at, who they bought it from, and other details.