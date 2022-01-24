Naomi the Terrier-mix is looking for a forever home

Naomi (animal ID: 24724) is a 2-year-old Terrier mix who just has a boatload of energy that never seems to run out.

She doesn’t yet quite understand what personal space is and will very, enthusiastically, try to hop on you!

Despite being 2-years-old, she still exhibits puppy behavior such as chewing and jumping. Because of this, Valley Animal Center is looking for someone who has experience with puppy training and who will have the time to help her work out her energy. They do not recommend Naomi to households with children under the age of 10 because of Naomi’s love of jumping. She’s super sweet and quirky but just needs guidance on how to use all her energy.

Anyone interested in her can visit her in person. The Valley Animal Center‘s dog adoption center is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or they can fill out our pre-adoption application online first and an animal care associate will contact them shortly.

As per the Valley Animal Center’s adoption process, if someone already owns a dog, their staff will need to do a meet and greet to ensure all dogs are compatible with one another!