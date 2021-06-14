Nala needs a forever home; Adopt her today at Valley Animal Center

Nala is a pit-mix looking for a forever home filled with love and patience.

Nala was adopted previously, but unfortunately had few altercations with her adopters’ other dog. Her adopters loved her very much and didn’t want to give her up, but knew Nala was going to need much more attention than they could give her.

Nala is still a good dog, she just needs the right owner with a bit of time and kindness to help ease her anxieties.

Valley animal Center is asking that anyone interested in adopting Nala come visit her a few times before taking her home. They want her to be used to seeing her new owner and knowing them so that when she finally goes to her new home,she’ll be familiar enough with them to feel safe in her new home.

Nala loves to go in water and she loves walks. She shows excitement and playfulness when we enter her room and she has become more playful with her toys.

If you’re interested in adopting Nala submit your online pre-application here: https://valleyanimal.org/dogs/ Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review your application and follow up within 24 hours.