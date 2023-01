Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno.

His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen.

My Guy Market serves up NY classic sandwiches like chopped cheese or bacon egg and cheese breakfast as well as bodega convenience items like Excedrin, sodas, or even toilet paper. Everything is available on the My Guy Market app.