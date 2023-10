My Ag Nite is an event to unite the ag community and it’s happening Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4500 S Laspina St. in Tulare.

The event will feature a cocktail mixer, tradeshow, harvest gala dinner and Jesse Watters as the keynote speaker.

This event is sponsored by JCS Marketing.

Tickets are available online.