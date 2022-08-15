Bolt (animal ID: 25026): Bolt is an 11-month-old Siberian Husky mix.

He was recently owner surrendered to us due to a life change in his family’s circumstances.

He’s a sweet boy who does amazing with dogs. He enjoys playing and receiving pets. A high-energy home would be ideal for him.

With Valley Animal Center’s Clear the Shelters promotion, Bolt’s adoption fee is $100 instead of $180. Bolt is neutered, microchipped, flea treated, dewormed, and up to date on vaccinations. Adopters get one free wellness exam and a goodie bag to take home.

If anyone is interested, they can meet Bolt at the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center any day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or fill out their pre-adoption application found here: https://valleyanimal.org/dog-adoption-application/