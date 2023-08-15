Stripe is a 1-year-old German shepherd mix and a fun-loving dog.

He is great with other dogs and people. He loves to play, especially with other adoptables in the Valley Animal Center dog park.

He has not been cat tested, a meet and greet with any other pets is recommended.

Stripe is a high-energy dog, so a household with plenty of space would be ideal.

Valley Animal Center staff recommends a family with children higher than the age of 5.

Until August 19th for the Clear the Shelters campaign, the Valley Animal Center’s adult dog’s adoption fees will be reduced to $25.