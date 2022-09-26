Sora (animal ID: 24674). Sora is a high-energy dog who loves to play. She enjoys going out for walks and will do well in a home with children over 5. Because she is very energetic, Sora will need additional training.

Sora’s adoption fee is $180 and includes:

Spay

Up-to-date on vaccines

De-worm and flea treatment

Microchip ID

One free dog training consultation

To meet Sora in person stop by Valley Animal Center during their new hours.