Sora (animal ID: 24674). Sora is a high-energy dog who loves to play. She enjoys going out for walks and will do well in a home with children over 5. Because she is very energetic, Sora will need additional training.

Sora’s adoption fee is $180 and includes:

  • Spay
  • Up-to-date on vaccines
  • De-worm and flea treatment
  • Microchip ID
  • One free dog training consultation

To meet Sora in person stop by Valley Animal Center during their new hours.

  • M/T: Closed
  • W-F: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sat/Sun: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.