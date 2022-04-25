Smiley is a super sweet dog and estimated to be around 7 years old and a Shepherd mix.

He was originally a stray picked up by local animal control but was never reclaimed and so he has been rescued into the care of the Valley Animal Center.

Just like his name, he is all smiles and sugar. He does great with small dogs and big dogs, loves attention and treats, and enjoys going out on walks. Valley Animal Center dog care associates believe he will be a great dog in any home setting.

Anyone who’s interested in adopting him can visit the Valley Animal Center dog adoption center. It’s open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or they can fill out an application online at www.valleyanimal.org.