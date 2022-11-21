Shrek is an 8-month-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix. He is a shy boy at first but comes out of his shell once he is comfortable with you. He is good with other dogs and has been doing good on our dog socials. He is still a puppy and needs consistent training and supervision.

Anyone interested in meeting him can visit The Valley Animal Shelter Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Valley Animal Center and their shelter animals are celebrating Thanksgiving on Tuesday with a Thanksgiving Feast live on Facebook at 3:00 pm.