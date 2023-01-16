Scrappy is a male terrier mix who may be considered special needs based on how he walks.

He loves toys and is very treat-motivated. Scrappy would do best in a home with playful dogs and children older than six.

A Valley Animal Center Dog Care Specialist is currently fostering Scrappy.

His reduced adoption fee is $25. Anyone interested in meeting Scrappy can visit The Valley Animal Center shelter Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

