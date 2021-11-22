Mutt Monday: Scamp the Terrier mix needs a forever home

Scamp is a one-year-old ball of energy.

He loves people and he loves attention and he gets attached easily. He does have separation anxiety once he’s grown attached to you so he can be quite a barker when left alone. His separation anxiety is something his new adopters will need to work on him with. A big yard for him to run around and use up all his energy would be preferred but daily walks and play, especially at his puppy age, is important. He does great with other dogs and is very curious about cats.  

If you’d like to adopt him, fill out our online pre-adoption application form and an animal care associate will follow up with you shortly. Or, you can meet Scamp in person! The Valley Animal Center dog adoption center is open seven days a week from 10 AM – 4:30 PM.

