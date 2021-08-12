Mutt Monday: Sarah the cat needs a forever home

Dancing Sarah is 14 years young, but you would never know it!

She’s a ball of energy and as her title suggests, she loves to dance. She is super sweet and outgoing, this senior cat isn’t afraid to rub all over your leg. her previous owners surrendered Sara to the Valley Animal Center when they could no longer care for her.

Even as a senior, Sarah still loves to jump to high-up places and view the world from up top! Although she was the only cat in the home, she has proven to get along well with the other cats.

Valley Animal Center isn’t sure about how Sarah will do with dogs, so slow introductions are a must if you currently own a dog.

If you’re looking for a mature cat who is still young at heart, then Sarah might be the one for you! If anyone is interested in adopting Sarah, they may submit their online application at ValleyAnimalCenter.org.

Once the application is submitted, an animal care associate will review the application and follow up with the applicant within 24 hours.