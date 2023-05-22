Sadie (animal ID: 25944) is a 1-year-old Pitbull Mix. This sweet girl arrived at The Valley Animal Center as an owner-surrender with her 8 puppies, and during her time with the center, she was able to show her true self. Sadie became such an outgoing, cuddly girl who loves to receive all the hugs and kisses.

She loves going on walks and being able to spend time with as many people as possible.

Valley Animal Center’s animal adoption experts recommended Sadie finds a home with no children under the age of 5, even though she gets along with all ages. Sadie can be a little strong at times and will do anything to make sure you are able to give her all the pets and cuddles.