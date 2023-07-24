Richie is a 2-year-old terrier mix who just wants to find someone to play with.

He was first adopted as a puppy but was surrendered back to the Valley Animal Center due to housing difficulties.

Richie is the perfect family dog. He is energetic but gentle, great for a household with kids. He loves to play; squeaky toys are his favorite! He gets along with all types of dogs, a house with other dogs would be ideal. He also loves people, although he might be slightly nervous when you first meet him. However, it does not take long for him to warm up to you. Once he does, he will always want to be by your side and can’t get enough cuddles. He can’t wait to meet you!

Anyone interested in meeting Richie can visit him at the Valley Animal Center Wednesday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm.