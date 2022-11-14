Ranger is a 5-month-old Chihuahua mix that is super loving and very outgoing!

He is a playful and energetic puppy that gets along with anyone, adults and children. He wants a family that is willing to give him the attention that his little puppy heart desires. Hopefully with some time and some treats of course, he can fit right in with the perfect family!

Anyone interested in meeting him, can visit The Valley Animal Center Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.